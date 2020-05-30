Pro football in Japan to resume on July 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Professional football in Japan will resume in early July without spectators in stadiums after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak, the J-League said Friday.
“We have decided to resume games on July 4” for the first division, league chairman Mitsuru Murai announced online. “Making a start on July 4 means it is too early to invite spectators,” he said. Lower divisions will resume games in late June.
Football is the second major professional sport in Japan to announce a return to action after a break forced by the pandemic, following the baseball league’s announcement it would return to play in June.
J-League first-division Cerezo Osaka player Yoichiro Kakitani said “worries have not been completely cleared... but it will be best that all teams in the J-League work together and face off with mutual respect.” The J-League kicked off the season for one weekend in February before suspending it.