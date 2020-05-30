close
Sat May 30, 2020
DNA
May 30, 2020

Japanese envoy pays tribute to Pakistan Army

Islamabad

DNA
May 30, 2020

Islamabad: Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan has commended the services and contributions rendered by the Pakistan Army to the UN Peacekeeping operations over the past many decades.

The ambassador expressed these views on International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, commemorated on 29 May. Ambassador Matsuda, in his letter to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, appreciated the services of Pakistan Army.

The Ambassador also expressed his best wishes and hoped that Pakistan’s flag continue to rise high in future in UN Peacekeeping Missions as the country has a long history with UN peacekeeping.

