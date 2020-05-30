close
Sat May 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

Gold prices up Rs800/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
May 30, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs800/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs97,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs686 to Rs83,333.

In the international market, gold rates rose $2/ounce to $1,726/ounce.

Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

