Gold prices up Rs800/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs800/tola on Friday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs97,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs686 to Rs83,333.
In the international market, gold rates rose $2/ounce to $1,726/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.