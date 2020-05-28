Airbus experts show confidence in Pak probe team

KARACHI: The technical team of the plane manufacturing company, Airbus, again visited the site of the PIA aircraft crash on Wednesday to investigate the incident, sources informed Geo News.

The Airbus team also expressed its confidence in the Pakistani investigation team probing the crash incident. It said the Pakistani team was carrying out the investigations in a professional manner and following the standards.

The team, comprising technical experts, arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to conduct an investigation into the PK8303 plane crash. According to sources, drone cameras will once again be used during the investigation at the site and the 11-member investigative team will use forensics today to probe the crash.

Moreover, sources added that the team, along with a local investigative group, will focus on finding the cockpit recording on Thursday. A flight safety team of PIA will also accompany the Airbus team at the site of the crash.

After a green light from the Airbus team, the remains of the plane were moved from the site, including the cabin, tail and other parts to the airport, sources said.

Sources, however, added, the plane’s engine, landing gears would be shifted in a few days.

The shifting of the gear had been earlier halted due to the technical team’s investigation.