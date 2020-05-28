Four more drown in Haripur

HARIPUR: Four teenage boys drowned in separate areas of the district, police said on Wednesday.

Four persons were killed while bathing in the Khanpur dam during Eid holidays on Tuesday, the police officials said.

Officials of the Khanpur Police Station said that Asif Masood, 18, was bathing in the Harro River near Khanpur dam when he slipped into the deep water and drowned.

His body was recovered after about an hour and shifted to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In the same area near village Tarnawa, the area people spotted another body of a teenage boy on the river’s bank. The deceased was later identified as Hamad, 19, a resident of Supply bazaar Abbottabad. He had left home on the third day of Eid and got disconnected with family. Police said that the body carried no signs of torture or firearm injury but the circumstances suggested that Hamad was murdered and his body was dumped on the side of river.

However, the SHO said that it would be determined after the receipt of autopsy report which was awaited.

In Tehsil Ghazi, Ghulab 20, an Afghan refugee, who was on picnic at Ghazi Barotha barrage, was drowned. Rescue workers fished his body out after an effort of an hour. The fourth drowning was reported from Qaziyan village where some boys were bathing in River Daur when one of them failed to maintain the balance and drowned. His body was recovered after the search operation spanned over an hour. The deceased was identified as Kashif, 14, a resident of Golra Rawalpindi. The deceased had come to spend Eid holidays with his paternal uncle where he met the accident, police said.