WSSP says 1,772 tonnes of waste disposed of on Eid

PESHAWAR. The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has said it continued provision of essential services during Eidul Fitr and disposed of 1,772 tons of waste in last three days in Peshawar.

A communication said the sanitary workers were on duty with direction to keep the city neat and clean.Prior to Eid prayers, the sanitary workers cleaned surrounding spots around all major mosques and disinfected them for the safety of the worshippers.

The company continued provision of uninterrupted services against Covid-19 by disposing of waste from all quarantine centres and disinfection of the targeted localities. The Complaint Cell 1334 was active round-the-clock and all complaints about water supply and sanitation were addressed immediately with feedback reports to the senior management.

As per the data, WSSP collected 421 tons of waste on the first day of Eid, 478 tons on the second day while 873 tons on the third day from the union councils under its jurisdiction.An awareness campaign is also underway since the outbreak of the pandemic that was accelerated prior to Eid.

Pamphlets and awareness materials were distributed in various parts of the city, inscribed with precautionary measures for protection against coronavirus such as social distancing and regular hand-washing.

Apart from sanitary workers, senior management including General Manager (operations) Riaz Ahmad Khan, zonal managers and managers were in the field to supervise the cleanliness operation.

The chief executive officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah, who monitors the operation, lauded the efforts of the sanitary workers and management of the company.He said the company was taking all steps to provide a clean and healthy environment to the citizens as it was its duty.He urged the masses to ensure proper dumping of waste and keep their surrounding clean to control the spread of any kind of diseases.