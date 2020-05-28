Rouhani urges MPs to ‘cooperate’ as parliament opens

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged lawmakers to "cooperate" with his government in a speech Wednesday during the inaugural session of the new parliament following a February election swept by conservatives.

Many MPs are ultra-conservatives who oppose Rouhani on almost all issues, from running the sanctions-hit economy and combating the coronavirus outbreak to managing relations with arch foe the United States.

The parliament, which shapes debate in Iran, had been closed for six weeks until April 7 as part of measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19. Iran has been hit by the Middle East's deadliest outbreak. The health ministry said the virus had claimed another 56 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 7,564 dead out of 141,591 cases.

"I hope that in the year that remains for this government, we will be able to cooperate and work together," Rouhani said in the address before the parliament, or Majles. Iran held a legislative election on February 21 and is scheduled to hold a presidential poll in around 12 months.

The 11th parliament since the 1979 Islamic Revolution opened as the country´s economy gradually returns to normal amid the health crisis. In a sign that the fight against the virus is still far from over, however, a seat was left vacant between each deputy. But many wore no masks. Rouhani, who is in the last year of his second and final term, called on MPs to place the "national interest above special interests", "party interests" or "constituency interests".