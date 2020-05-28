Action against wheat hoarders

SARGODHA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh Wednesday directed the District Food Controller to revoke the licences and permits of commission agents and wheat traders who did not return official gunny bags.

He also directed to blacklist them and not to issue any kind of permit to them in future.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners across the district to register cases against the wheat hoarders and seize the stock recovered during the raids under the stockpiling ordinance.

While the revenue staff has been directed to complete 100 percent target of wheat procurement within next ten days and take action against the failed officials and officers under PEEDA Act.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Agriculture has been directed to complete action against field staff, who did not meet the target and provide details to the district administration.

4 drug peddlers held: Police Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police of different stations arrested four accused and recovered 2.750 kilogram hashish, one shotgun and one pistol from them. Police have registered separate cases against the accused.