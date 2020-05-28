Student dies in accident

TAKHTBHAI: A student of 10th grade was killed in a road accident near Shakh No 6 in Takhtbhai tehsil on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year old student, Latif Khan, a resident of Sherdil Khan Colony, was going to Tangi on his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said that he fell from the bike near Shakh Number 6 and killed on the spot.

They said that accident occurred due to over speeding. Nazar Gul, father of the deceased student, is a labourer and presently in Saudi Arabia.