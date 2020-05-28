close
Thu May 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2020

Student dies in accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: A student of 10th grade was killed in a road accident near Shakh No 6 in Takhtbhai tehsil on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year old student, Latif Khan, a resident of Sherdil Khan Colony, was going to Tangi on his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said that he fell from the bike near Shakh Number 6 and killed on the spot.

They said that accident occurred due to over speeding. Nazar Gul, father of the deceased student, is a labourer and presently in Saudi Arabia.

Latest News

More From Peshawar