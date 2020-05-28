Young man injured in Shah Faisal Colony

A young man was injured in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday.According to the Shah Faisal Colony police, the incident took place at Natha Khan Goth.

The police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment, the police said. The injured was identified as Sameer, son of Iqbal, the police said.

The police said a fight broke out between the man his neighbour over a personal dispute. During the clash, his neighbour attacked and injured him by hitting him with a sharp-edge material, the police said. The suspect managed to escape the scene after injuring him.The police had launched a hunt to catch the suspect and a case had been registered against him, the police said.