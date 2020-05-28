close
Thu May 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2020

Young man injured in Shah Faisal Colony

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2020

A young man was injured in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday.According to the Shah Faisal Colony police, the incident took place at Natha Khan Goth.

The police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment, the police said. The injured was identified as Sameer, son of Iqbal, the police said.

The police said a fight broke out between the man his neighbour over a personal dispute. During the clash, his neighbour attacked and injured him by hitting him with a sharp-edge material, the police said. The suspect managed to escape the scene after injuring him.The police had launched a hunt to catch the suspect and a case had been registered against him, the police said.

Latest News

More From Karachi