Pak Navy continues relief operations across country

The Pakistan Navy continues to carry out its relief operations in various part of the country. The operations are aimed at supporting deserving families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Navy troops reached out to urban and far-flung rural towns where they distributed necessary commodities, including safety items, among the underprivileged people. Protective suits were also provided to the relevant authorities and hospitals.

The Navy spokesman said that in Sindh and Balochistan, thousands of families were provided with ration bags, masks and disinfectant material. Rations were distributed at various localities in Coastal and Creeks Area, particularly in Ormara Town, Hub Goth, Gaddani, Mirpur Sakro, Sujawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslimabad.

The Pakistan Navy is also persistently supporting the vulnerable families located at seashores of Karachi, including Hawks Bay, Manora, Salahabad, Younisabad Kemari Town, Shanti Nagar, Gonjani, and Pehelwan Goth.

Wide-reaching relief activities were undertaken in Punjab too where thousands of ration bags were distributed in various cities, including Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Daska and Sialkot.

Additionally, medical and personal safety equipment, including masks, gloves and protective suits, were provided to local authorities and district hospitals in various small towns and cities.

The Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) also aims to restore hope and educate the community about safety precautions for which it has extended donations to low-income and daily-wage earners. Ration bags were also distributed by the PNWA to the distressed families in adjoining villages of Islamabad, Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu and Murree.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr wished peace, progress and prosperity for the country and urged countrymen to reflect mutual sacrifice and brotherhood in this testing time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The naval chief expressed solidarity with the COVID-19 victims and their families. The Pakistan Naval authorities also reached out and paid tribute to Shuhada families and ensured their well-being.

The navy during challenges of the pandemic is standing together with the nation to reflect commitment, unity and resolve.