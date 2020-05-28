Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather is expected in the most parts of the province, including the provincial capital during next 24 hour. Meteorological Department said that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while very hot in central and southern districts.

On Thursday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, very hot in central and southern districts. While rain, wind-thunderstorm is also expected in potohar region, Sargodha and Gujranwala. According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Thursday and may persist until Sunday.