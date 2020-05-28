Greek Super League gets green signal

ATHENS: The Greek government on Wednesday gave the go ahead for the Super League to resume after a near three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Athens News Agency reported. Matches will begin the weekend of June 6-7.

Clubs are already back training under strict health protocols and it is expected matches will be held without spectators.

The play-offs to determine the title and European spots is expected to be completed by July 19 with the Greek Cup semi-finals between PAOK and Olympiakos and AEK and Aris to follow. A draw for the play-offs is due to be held by video econference. Government health authorities have warned in the past that if a player is found to be affected by Covid-19, he would be placed in quarantine at home and the rest of the team will be isolated for five days. Up to now, no player has been found with the virus during regular checks at training sessions.