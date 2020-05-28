FFF suggests to increase size of second tier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: The French football federation (FFF) on Wednesday refused to give the green light to plans to expand the size of the second tier Ligue 2 from 20 to 22 teams from next season.
French league clubs had previously voted in favour of the expansion following the fall-out over the decision to end the current season early because of the coronavirus pandemic.The change would have seen the bottom two in the second tier -- Orleans and Le Mans -- avoid relegation, but the FFF had the final say and insisted on maintaining relegation as well as promotion. Pau and Dunkerque have been promoted to Ligue 2.