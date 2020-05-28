FFF suggests to increase size of second tier

PARIS: The French football federation (FFF) on Wednesday refused to give the green light to plans to expand the size of the second tier Ligue 2 from 20 to 22 teams from next season.

French league clubs had previously voted in favour of the expansion following the fall-out over the decision to end the current season early because of the coronavirus pandemic.The change would have seen the bottom two in the second tier -- Orleans and Le Mans -- avoid relegation, but the FFF had the final say and insisted on maintaining relegation as well as promotion. Pau and Dunkerque have been promoted to Ligue 2.