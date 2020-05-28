Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training

LONDON: Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training as the English top-flight took a significant step towards restarting in June.

The Premier League was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool just two wins away from sealing the title.Clubs returned to training in small and socially distanced groups last week but they have now moved to stage two of the “return to training protocol”.

“Premier League shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so,” the league said in a statement. “Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.” The decision was made following consultation with clubs, players, managers and the government.

Clubs that have already completed the necessary risk assessments.are expected to move to the new phase as soon as Thursday. The small number of positive tests from the first two rounds of testing at Premier League clubs has raised hopes of a return next month. Eight cases of coronavirus among players and staff have been detected from 1,744 tests.