Riaz Fatiana calls for opening cinemas

Islamabad : Riaz Fatiana, Chairman, Standing Committee of the National Assembly for Law and Justice has said that cinema halls should also be allowed to open if they agree to observe all the sop’s, says a press release.

He said that because of the current Corona pandemic people of our country are under tremendous mental and psychological pressure. Therefore, it’s required that to provide safe and secure entertainment to the public we should also allow cinema halls to open, observing all the required SOP’s laid down by the administration. He reminded that the livelihood of a large number of people is connected with the cinema industry.

Fatiana pointed out that cinema halls have also been opened in Dubai, because precautions can very effectively be taken in cinema halls, just like any other business activities. He said that cinema halls are important as they provide inexpensive entertainment to our people.