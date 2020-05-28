‘Use plenty of water to beat the heat’

Rawalpindi: Doctors have advised people to stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as the temperature is rising day by day.

Medical practitioner Dr Manzoor Hussain while talking to this agency said drink plenty of water even if you did not feel thirsty because human body needs water to keep cool and cover the head while going outside or working in the open places.

The summer season is on its peak, he said adding, heat stricken patients have increased with rising temperature. He advised to use watermelon, juices and cold drinks to avoid the heat effects.

Be calm, take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added.

Whereas as the weather report of Pakistan metrological department reported hot and dry weather to grip most parts of the province, while very hot weather to continue in central and southern parts.

However dusty winds/ isolated thunderstorm with light rain is expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and north-east Baluchistan during next 24 hours. Met office also reported dusty winds with light rain is also expected in south Punjab.