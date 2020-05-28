Diversity needed

The written constitution of this country provides that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or region, but unfortunately discrimination is in the blood of many in authority positions in this land of ours.

It is very unfortunate that there is too little attention paid to increasing provincial, regional and ethnic diversity at work, workplace discrimination. It is imperative for all people to be equal because only then our society would develop in true sense of the term. It is our right to be treated equally.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad