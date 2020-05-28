close
Thu May 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 28, 2020

Diversity needed

Newspost

 
May 28, 2020

The written constitution of this country provides that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or region, but unfortunately discrimination is in the blood of many in authority positions in this land of ours.

It is very unfortunate that there is too little attention paid to increasing provincial, regional and ethnic diversity at work, workplace discrimination. It is imperative for all people to be equal because only then our society would develop in true sense of the term. It is our right to be treated equally.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost