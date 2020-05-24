close
Sun May 24, 2020
May 24, 2020

People will have to change their lifestyle after Covid-19: CM

Top Story

 
May 24, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the world has changed due to coronavirus and people need to change their lifestyle in accordance with the new changes. He was speaking to provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Malik Muhammad Anwar, who called on him here on Saturday.

