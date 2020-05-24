Punjab energy minister tests corona positive

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik tested corona positive, his family and district administration officials confirmed here on Saturday. The minister had now quarantined at home. The positive test of the minister created panic among the district administration officials and PTI workers who were serving or attached with him.

A senior official said that Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was tested corona positive on Saturday and he had quarantined at his home. The administration had started preparing list of people met with the minister or accompany with him in the last 48 hours and all of them would be tested, the officials said. The Information Department handout said that Dr Akhtar Malik had held meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday. He was accompanied by MPAs from Multan, including Mian Tariq Abdullah Arian, Barrister Wasim Khan Badozai, Malik Salim Laber, Malik Wasif Raan and Qasim Langah.

Rangers, police conduct flag march in Multan: The Rangers and police personnel on Saturday jointly conducted a flag march here.City Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan instructed the police force for observing the flag march on city roads keeping law and order situation under control, the police spokesperson said.

The flag march led by SSP CIA Sajjad Gujjar started from Multan Police Lines and culminated at the same point after passing through different roads and areas. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Sajjad Hussain Gujjar said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus. He urged the citizens to follow SOPs in order to protect themselves and others.