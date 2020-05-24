Cop shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead a police constable and seriously injured his sister for honour in Palosi Payan in Cherat area in the district on Saturday. Asma, 16, told police in injured condition at the Qazi Medical Complex that she had friendship with one Maqsood Alam, who was a constable at the Jehangira police post. She said that the cop had come to her home to meet her. In the meantime, she said that her brother Shafi woke up and opened fire on them, killing the cop on the spot while she sustained critical injuries. The injured girl was later taken to a hospital in Peshawar owing to her precarious condition.