Sun May 24, 2020
A
APP
May 24, 2020

Dry forecast

Lahore

May 24, 2020

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour. According to the synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. According to the Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province on Sunday.

