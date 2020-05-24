Minister sympathises with families

LAHORE : Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan has said that entire nation is in a state of sorrow due to the tragic plane crash in Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, "People equally share the grief of the families who lost their beloved ones in this incident." He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the berieved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. The minister said that due to the tragic incident Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated with simplicity. He added that all possible facilities were being provided to the affectees of the incident on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.