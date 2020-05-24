Eid lemmings

The vulnerability of our weak health system coupled with the indifferent attitude of the public at large have posed a serious threat to public health and safety. The SOPs exist only in name, with little regard for them among consumers and businesses. As we generally adhere to a ‘herd mentality’, we are least bothered about the consequences of our individual actions, it is enough that others are not paying heed for us to follow suit. The swelling horde of Eid shoppers behaves as though the sky will if they do not go shopping.

It appears another complete lockdown is in the offing as local transmission of the pandemic is shooting up, sharply. Unfortunately, the government and the opposition are busy trading barbs and point scoring against each other, rather than focusing on the national welfare. No decency has been shown by any of the major political parties. Moreover, although government employees have been forced to contribute to the Covid-19 fund, we did not see similar efforts by parliamentarians.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad