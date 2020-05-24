Safety first

This refers to the fatal air tragedy on Friday, May 22. In the past too I had highlighted in my letter titled ‘Surrounding of airports ‘on June 3, 2018 but it appears that it fell upon deaf ears. This fresh incident immediately demands from the concerned building authorities of all four provinces to revise laws keeping in view safety of aircraft as well as passengers. A holistic approach is needed to address this issue with the support of all the chief ministers of provinces. All multiple-storey buildings/houses must be reduced to single storeys.

The other alarming issue is of stray birds flying over these populous areas. There is a dire need to arrest this trend of throwing waste in the open which attracts birds to in the danger zone of airports, especially runways. Housing societies in the close vicinity of airports must be banned in the future so that the safety of aircraft and passengers can be ensured.

Lt-Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt