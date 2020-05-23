Five army officers in PIA crash

KARACHI: Five army officers were among the passengers of the PIA aircraft that crashed at Karachi.

They included Maj Shahryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Lt Shaheer, 32-MED, Lt Balach, 50-SNT, and 2/Lt Hamza Yousuf. Hamza was going on his first leave to meet his family who could not even attend his passing-out due to the global pandemic.

Netizens were paying rich tributes to the sons of the soil on social media till our going to the press.