close
Sat May 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 23, 2020

Five army officers in PIA crash

Top Story

 
May 23, 2020

KARACHI: Five army officers were among the passengers of the PIA aircraft that crashed at Karachi.

They included Maj Shahryar, Capt Ahmed Mujtaba, Lt Shaheer, 32-MED, Lt Balach, 50-SNT, and 2/Lt Hamza Yousuf. Hamza was going on his first leave to meet his family who could not even attend his passing-out due to the global pandemic.

Netizens were paying rich tributes to the sons of the soil on social media till our going to the press.

Latest News

More From Top Story