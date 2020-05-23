Jumma-tul-Wida observed with religious reverence

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, was observed with religious reverence in the metropolis on Friday.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, for the Friday congregations. The worshipers gathered in the mosques in their respective areas for the Namaz-e-Jumma and followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while offering Friday prayers, as precautionary measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Noted scholar Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi, in his Friday’s sermon at Thanvi Masjid, shed light on the importance of the holy month of Ramazan and Jumma-tul-Wida.

He advised the people to ask for forgiveness from the Allah Almighty and also take special care of poor, needy and deserving people.

Special prayers were also held for the recovery of coronavirus patients, elimination of the virus and prosperity and development of Pakistan.

Most of the markets were closed at the time of Friday prayers while the fruits vendors were selling fruits on their pushcarts outside most of the mosques.

It may be noted here that the SOPs have been issued for the Eid prayers and the crowded places during the Eid shopping too. – APP

A day ago, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered that all prayer congregations, including those of Juma (Friday), Taraweeh, Shabeena and Eidul Fitr, will be held in accordance with the 20-points standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated and articulated by Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi with the consensus of the Ulema of different sects, our correspondent adds.

The direction came on a petition against the non-implementation of the federal government’s SOP with regard to the operation of mosques in Sindh. The additional advocate general and the assistant attorney general said the SOP was finalised by the president with the due consultation of Ulema of all sects.

The provincial law officer said the Sindh government will apply the SOP at every mosque and Imambargah throughout the province for all the prayers, including those of Friday, Taraweeh, Shabeena and Eid.

He said the Supreme Court in suo motu proceedings with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic had also directed the federal and provincial governments to formulate a uniform policy in consultation with the National Coordination Committee, where the policy matters were being decided.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said that it has been observed that the provincial government on March 26, exercising its powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, had decided that only three to five people designated for a mosque (like the Pesh Imam, muezzin, caretaker, etc.) would offer congregational prayers, and that the public will offer their prayers at home as per the directions and guidance of religious scholars.