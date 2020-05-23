Adviser urges public to follow SOPs on Eid

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Friday urged the public to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to limit the transmission of Covid-19.

Speaking at a media briefing here, he called upon the people to practice social distancing and adopt other precautionary measures while doing shopping in the bazaars to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Ajmal Wazir said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed the ministers, advisers, special assistants and Members Provincial Assembly to celebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity.

“We should take care of the poor and needy people on the occasion of Eid,” Ajmal Wazir added. He said that flight operations had resumed at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar to bring back the overseas Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

“The KP government appeals to the people to take precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid. The people should wear masks and avoid going to markets unnecessarily,” he added He said the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was benefiting labourers and the working class, adding that the Phase-II of the programme would also be funded by the KP government.

The adviser said the government was taking care of both the poor and the middle class. Ajmal Wazir said a strict lockdown would be imposed if the people did not cooperate and follow the SOPs. He said the sacrifices and services of doctors and medical staff would be remembered, adding that the health systems of the developed countries were about to collapse under the immense burden of coronavirus patients.