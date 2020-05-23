Cabbies taking undue advantage

Rawalpindi : Thousands of people who wanted to move to their native towns for celebrating Eidul Fitr are facing hell like situation due to shortage of public transport which has allowed private cars and taxis to take undue advantage of the situation.

They are wandering here and there in search of buses, wagons and other sources of transports but in vain. All bus terminals particularly Soan Adda, Faizabad and Pirwdhai remained packed with passengers on Friday.

Meanwhile, private cars and taxis are taking full advantage of this situation and looting passengers with both hands. They are demanding skyrocketing fares by passengers and also overloading them to earn extra money but government is looking at the whole drama with closed eyes.