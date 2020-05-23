close
Sat May 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Diversion of funds for workers’ welfare demanded

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) has demanded diversion of non-development funds in government, non-government and autonomous organisations to the welfare of workers.

In a statement on Friday, the NLF President, Shamsur Rehman Swati called for a ban on the purchase of new vehicles for officers in OGDCL and other organisations for three years. “The saved money can be spent on the welfare of workers who have been affected by the spread of COVID-19," he said.

He maintained that spending on luxuries of officers would have to be stopped to save workers and their families.

Swati also demanded of the management to take safety measures for the staff of the OGDCL after establishing Quarantine Centre there.

