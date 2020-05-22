Intra-party polls: PHC issues notices to PTI chairman, ECP

ABBOTTABAD: Accepting the writ petition against intra-party election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Election of Commission of Pakistan to explain their position in the case. PTI’s local leader Ibrar Saeed Swati has challenged the intra-party election of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, terming it a violation of Election Act 2017. The two-member bench comprising Justice Shakil Ahmed and Justice Ahmed Ali admitted the case after hearing initial arguments by the petitioner’s counsel Kiran Ayub Tanoli. The court directed the respondents to file their para-wise comments within a fortnight. Kiran Tanoli in her arguments stated that the PTI office-bearers have been elected without any election in violation of Section 208 of Election Act 2017 and also against Section 11 of the Political Parties Order 2002.

Ibrar Saeed Swati in his petition stated that there is set criteria for the election of the governing body of any political party and the constitution of PTI clearly states that office-bearers of the party shall be elected by members of its primary organisations. He claimed that the party’s provincial executive committee was notified against the provisions of the Political Parties Order 2002.