Fri May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020

‘Rs7.87 bn distributed among 656,000 deserving families’

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government had launched the largest financial aid programme for the people.

He said that an amount of Rs7.87 billion had been distributed among more than 656,000 deserving families under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Package and Ehsaas Programme.

A most transparent aid distribution system has been devised to help the needy, he added. Such programmes were launched in the past for personal projection and rights of the needy were usurped by an undue distribution of resources, the CM added.

