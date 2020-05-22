Minister reviews dengue control measures

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the Cabinet Committee meeting on dengue fever control at the Civil Secretariat here Thursday.

Besides Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, the meeting was attended by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Usman Younis, Commissioner Lahore, Director General Rescue and senior officials whereas commissioners and deputy commissioners from all districts joined via video link.

The minister reviewed the arrangements made for the prevention and control of dengue fever in Punjab. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (R) Usman Younis apprised the chair of the steps taken in Punjab in the current season for the control of dengue fever.

The minister in her address said that the government would not tolerate any laxity and the district administration must ensure implementation of the dengue control SOPs in letter and spirit.

She said, “We are already facing a dangerous Corona pandemic yet we are making sure that the all-out effort was made to control epidemics and infectious diseases. On our part, the government is utilising all resources; however, I request all people to follow preventive guidelines. I assure you that the government will not leave you alone.” Later, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik directed the commissioners and the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of SOPs in districts.

corona test: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Thursday banned coronavirus testing at the Mughal Diagnostic and Research Centre for not implementing the requisite standards.

A special inspection of the Mughal Centre at Johar Town was carried out and its process for tests was found not up to the standard. Earlier, the National Institute of Health had visited the premises as well.

Meanwhile, the PHC teams sealed 20 quackery outlets in four cities after inspecting 150 treatment centres. In Sheikhupura, besides closing down businesses of six quacks, New Standard Lab was also sealed since it had neither got the PHC registration nor employed qualified staff.

In other cities, the businesses of seven backstreet quacks in Lahore, four in Kasur and three in Chiniot were locked down. Bilal Clinic, Shaheen Clinic, Siraj Hadi Jorr, Jabroo Pehalwan, Tahir Shifakhana, Abdullah Dawakhana and Abu Bakar Dental Clinic were closed in the City.