Robot dog on virus park patrol in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A yellow robot dog called Spot which found fame online for dancing to hit song “Uptown Funk” has been deployed to patrol a Singapore park and ensure people observe social distancing. The hi-tech hound is remote-controlled and can clamber easily over all types of terrain, which its creators say means it can go where wheeled robots cannot. As it trots through the park, Spot — who has the same name as the popular fictional puppy — uses cameras to estimate the number of visitors. And the robot blasts out a message to ensure joggers and walkers keep their distance to limit the spread of the coronavirus: “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one metre apart. Thank you.