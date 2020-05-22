BoK earns Rs48m PAT for the 1st quarter ending March 31

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) posted Rs548 million profit after tax (PAT) for the 1st

quarter ending March 31, 2020.

This was stated during 161st meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank held on May 20 in Peshawar, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Shakeel Qadir Khan, additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chairman Board of Directors. Due to the prevailing pandemic, most members attended the meeting via video link.

The attendees included Atif Rehman, finance secretary, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Javed Akhtar, Asad Muhammad Iqbal, Rashid Ali Khan and Managing Director (A) BOK Ihsan Ullah Ihsan.

It was also mentioned that to fight the global pandemic, the BoK has donated Rs18 million

to NDMA as part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Board expressed its satisfaction over 1st quarter results and advised the management to work more diligently to achieve the targets and play a proactive role in the socio-economic uplift of the province and the country as a whole.