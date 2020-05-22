AIOU to hold online workshops from next month in view of COVID-19

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to hold academic workshops of its Post-graduate programs for semester Spring 2020 through Online from next month.

The decision to hold workshops through online instead of face-to-face was taken in view of the current crisis situation of COVID-19 in the country.

It is also in line with the government’s policy and the instructions of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In view to the current crisis, it was stated here on Thursday that the University launched online Learning Management System, so as to save the students’ academic session.

Meanwhile, the AIOU is also in process of digitalizing its whole management system including admission, examination, finance as well as other academic activities in line with the vision and the recent initiatives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

The University has recently launched Pakistan first Aaghi Learning Management System (LMS).

The decision of holding online workshops is also in accordance with concept of new learning platform or 21st century Virtual classroom that is supported with text, voice and video for interaction between tutor and students.

The AIOU has shifted its all Postgraduate-level programs on Aaghi Learning Management System.

It had been working day and night to develop a plan of action to launch online or blended learning system for the AIOU’s students which are currently around 1.4 million across the country.

As per the decision, the semester Spring 2020 teaching and learning mode will be online through the AIOU Aaghi Learning Management System.

The details of the LMS’s use will be shared with the enrolled students through Rehname Tulaba and videos on LMS.

For this purpose, the students could utilize IPads, laptops and desktops with internet packages.