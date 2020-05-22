Islamabad : Book Name: Gilgit-Baltistan in constitutional limbo

Author Name: M.K. Zafar Iqbal

When I was working on the book a large number of constitutional petitions were under adjudication and active consideration of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The text increased more than my original plans, which changed the scope of the topic. Hence my understanding of the subject evolved.

The book under the same tittle was drafted in December 2018. When proceedings of the constitutional petitions were in progress I was actively monitoring the day-to-day hearing and arguments presented before the Supreme Court — including remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. I was very excited and hopeful from the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the grounds that he visited the region and had the opportunity to discuss the matter with the native people.

The judgment was distressing and disappointing, as it is the reflections of the opinion of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kashmir Affair Division Islamabad. Consequently I deleted the entire work and reframed the current book based on literary evidences.

In the past, introduction of the basic framework toward self-rule was carried out by the different successive governments to improve the quality of administrative powers granted to the region; simple constitutional cover was required to be considered by the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In the course of critical research and readings of reference books revealed many gaps and conflicting events and theories presented by different authors over the area according to their understanding and thoughts. It needed further research in order to do some justice to the complicated subject.

I have as far as possible tried to confine myself to a narrative that I believe is the voice of almost 90% of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan who believe in the manner as described in this book.

This book is expected to inspire many young and emerging historians and researchers to write on the subject specific to the local area, region, dynasty and historical events that merit documentation.

Let there bloom a thousand flowers presenting varied colours spreading different fragrance all around.