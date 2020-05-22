RCB adds four MGD to water supply system

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in order to improve the situation of water has been able to make addition of more than 4 mgd water distribution in cantonment areas falling under its vicinity as well as of Chaklala Cantonment Board.

Since taking over the charge, Station Commander, Brig Ijaz Qamer Kiani along with Cantonment Executive Officer initiated measures for improvement of water supply system in RCB and CCB localities, which in very short span of period has brought fruitful results.

According to the source, more keen efforts are being made to further improvement of water distribution system for the residents of both the garrison city.

The public representatives like RCB and CCB members have not only lauded measures taken for improvement of water situation even the residents of different localities have also hailed the steps taken and enforced on the direction of the station commander, Brig Ijaz Qamer Kiani.

Apart from people of other wards of RCB and CCB one of the resident of Zeshan Colony also commended the god job done by Station Commander, Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani who is also president of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards. He said that the chronic issue of water remained unchecked in the past, however, effective and practical steps were not only taken but enforced as well for its improvement.