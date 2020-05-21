Protest against forcible occupation of agricultural land

SUKKUR: The villagers of Ramzan Mandhro from union council Kadi Kazia Badin held a protest at the Badin Press Club against forcible occupation of their land by armed men of an influential landlord. The protest was led by Ghulam Mustafa Mandhro, Allah Dino Mandhro, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Ismail, Sajan, Boolo Mandhro and others. Later addressing a press conference, they said that had purchased agricultural land from Advocate Shahzad Memon at a cost of Rs 4.2 million. They had paid Rs 1.8 million while rest of the amount was to be paid in January, 2021 as mutually agreed upon. In the meanwhile, they took over the land and cultivated it. The villagers said some armed men at the behest of political figures attacked them and forcibly occupied the agricultural land, while leaving Allah Dino, Khamiso, Boolo injured. The protesting farmers said when they tried to lodge an FIR against the incident at a Badin police station, that was denied to them. Alleging continuous harassment not to press the charges and forego the land, they sought the help of IGP Sindh, DIGP Hyderabad to help them recover the land.