Adviser says retail shops to be opened as per SC directives

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep open all retail shops across the province on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 22 to May 24 under orders from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said this while briefing the media at the Information Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Wednesday, said an official handout.

The adviser said home delivery and take away services from bakeries will also be open after 5 pm for which a notification has been issued.

He said that Eid-ul-Fitr was around the corner and, therefore, the people were requested to ensure implementation of social distancing and other precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid. “The eradication of coronavirus is not known but with precautionary measures. We have to stay with corona for some time, he said.

The adviser said the government had also allowed businesses in the province to open with SOPs.

“In the case of non-implementation of SOPs, we will use the option of lockdown again as it is our responsibility to protect the lives of the people,” he said, adding that further relaxation can be done to ensure the implementation of SOPs. Ajmal Wazir said the government was monitoring the implementation of SOPs at all levels.