CM Usman Buzdar, PML-Q condole MPA’s death

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the death of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

In a condolence message issued here Wednesday, he said she was a valuable asset and her services for the party would be remembered. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed grief on the death of MPA Ms Shaheen Raza.

The PML-Q leaders said that the late MPA had great feeling for oppressed humanity; she often used to often submit call attention notices regarding peoples’ problems in the Punjab Assembly.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi prayed may Almighty Allah bless her soul and grant patience and solace to the bereaved family.