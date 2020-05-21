CM Usman Buzdar opens LDA Insaf web, mobile portals

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaf Web and mobile portals here, whereas a cheque for Rs2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, LDA’s Vice-Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran and LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that online application facility had been provided through Insaf portals, adding that it was an important initiative to lodge complaints without any hindrance as well as to directly contact the LDA officers.

Action on citizens' applications would be taken in the minimum time and LDA would proactively serve the citizens, the chief minister added. He appreciated that online appointment facility had been provided through the portal and different sorts of applications can also be submitted in the first phase.

Similarly, court directions and different questions would be submitted online along with applications for the approval of maps for construction of buildings in LDA

Labour minister: Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him Rs3.2 million cheque on behalf of Punjab Workers Welfare Board for the corona control fund.

The chief minister appreciated the passion of Workers Welfare Board and said that Pakistanis had always helped their affected brethren in an hour of trial.

It was not the time to do politics as nation will not forgive those doing politics over the prevailing situation, he added. Usman Buzdar said the government was taking decisions with consultations and maintained that every segment of society was duty-bound to play its role in dealing with coronavirus.

He reiterated that every penny was being spent for safety from coronavirus as the government was the custodian of this fund. Everyone should fully follow the precautionary measures as social distancing was vital to get rid of this pandemic, the chief minister added.

Secretary Labour and others were also present on this occasion. Transport minister: Punjab Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to review different matters pertaining to the transports.

The chief minister maintained that decision of allowing the transport had been made in the public interest. People visit their ancestral areas on Eid occasions and permission of allowing intercity and inter-district transport has been granted to ease the movement of the common man, he said. The transporters are responsible for following the SOPs because passengers' safety is supreme.