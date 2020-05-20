close
Wed May 20, 2020
Mohammad Riaz Mayar
May 20, 2020

Mardan lab authorised to conduct corona tests

National

Mohammad Riaz Mayar
May 20, 2020

MARDAN: The director general of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday authorised the Mardan Public Health Laboratory at the Mardan Medical Complex to conduct tests of suspected Covid-19 patients and generate its own reports.

A later No-6772-77 issued by director general Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated all the reports generated by the laboratory would be shared with the department. The lab reports would have to be entered in the IPMS software on real-time basis. Doctors, paramedics and representatives of the district had been asking the government to establish the corona testing lab in Mardan district.

