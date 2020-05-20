First cancer patient receives stereotactic radiotherapy at SKMCH

LAHORE: In yet another groundbreaking step towards providing state-of-the-art treatment to cancer patients, the first cancer patient received stereotactic radiotherapy at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Lahore.

On this occasion, Dr Tabinda Sadaf, who is a Clinical and Radiation Oncologist at the hospital as well as the head of the Department of Clinical and Radiation Oncology, stated that the new linear accelerator installed at the hospital has both stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy capabilities.

“This advanced radiation technique allows us to perform highly targeted radiotherapy, which ensures delivery of high-intensity doses to the tumour cells only while protecting the surrounding healthy tissues.

The new cutting-edge linear accelerator in its high intensity mode is a lot faster than conventional linear accelerator. Patients, who previously had to visit for five to six weeks to complete radiotherapy, can now receive the treatment in merely two to three days. This technique is especially beneficial for patients with cancer in the brain, liver or lung that cannot be removed through conventional surgery. For such patients, stereotactic radiosurgery is a new ray of hope and a life-saving tool.”

Talking about the first patient who has been treated with this technology at SKMCH&RC, Lahore she further shared that “This is a 37-year-oldpatient,who was diagnosed with rectal cancer two years ago and recently, the cancer spread to his lungs. The new technique will allow us to give targeted therapy to the patient with 80-90pc chances of recovery. Since this is a highly precise and conformal technique, no serious side-effects are expected.”

The new technology will not only benefit patients by reducing their treatment time and giving better therapy response but it will also allow SKMCH&RC to manage the anticipated workload in the near future.