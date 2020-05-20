NA session will be marathon session this time: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan has consulted Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar with regard to roadmap to fulfil the constitutional obligations of completion of 130 working days of the National Assembly.

“I have consulted the prime minister and NA Speaker and now the summary will be forwarded for summoning the session, which is to be commenced from June 5 and will continue till August 13, and it will be marathon session of the National Assembly,” said Babar Awan in video message on Tuesday. Babar Awan said before the NA session, the consultation with opposition would also be made in the meeting of the Business Advisory committee of the National Assembly. He said during this NA session the budget will also be presented and legislation also be done.

He said the amendments in the anti-money laundering bill which has passed by the one house and not from other so the joint sitting of the Parliament could be summoned for considering it and other bills also. Dr Babar Awan said upcoming session would not only for fulfilling the constitutional obligation of completion of working days but also for completing the pending work so that the Parliament fulfills the expectations of the people for pro-people legislation and policy making obligations.