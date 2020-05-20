Cabinet committee permits 9 to 5 opening of shopping malls

LAHORE: The cabinet committee for corona control held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s office on Tuesday and granted permission for opening of shopping malls and markets from 9am to 5pm across the province.

The food courts, stalls, restaurants and play-rides within the shopping malls and plazas will remain closed.

Restaurants will open after Eid and a decision with regard to their working days and timings would be made later.

The meeting decided that police would be given special allowance during ailment owing to coronavirus, and those embracing martyrdom due to the virus would be provided martyrs package. It was decided in principle that covering of mouth and nose at crowded places would be declared mandatory.

A 5-member committee was also constituted to nominate doctors and health professionals for performing corona duties. After verification by the committee, headed by vice chancellor of every medical university, additional salary will be given to the health professionals for performing corona duties.

Payment of allowance before Eid was also ordered after receiving verified lists of doctors and health professionals engaged in combating coronavirus. Ministers and senior officers concerned attended the meeting.