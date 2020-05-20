Afghan doctors protest over unpaid salaries

HERAT, Afghanistan: More than 200 doctors and medical staff took part in protests in the western Afghan city of Herat, saying they had not been paid for three months while risking their lives to treat coronavirus patients. Herat, war-torn Afghanistan’s third largest city, has reported a high number of COVID-19 cases since March and its 10 government hospitals have grappled with shortages of testing equipment and protective gear. “We have been risking our lives to save people, many doctors have been infected too''.