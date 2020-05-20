Dr Sarfraz appointed ITU VC

LAHORE:After being operated on additional charge basis for over one and a half years, the Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore finally got a regular Vice-Chancellor (VC) on Tuesday.

On recommendations of the Search Committee, Punjab Governor/Chancellor has appointed Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid as VC of the ITU, Lahore. According to a notification issued in this regard by Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid has been appointed for a period of four years.