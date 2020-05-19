Fayyazul Hassan Chohan wants Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has demanded the federal government put opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the exit control list (ECL) after the revelations made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding his corruption.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said the Nawaz-Leaguers had to answer the questions, raised by Shahzad Akbar on the basis of NAB investigation, concerning the corruption of their leader Shahbaz Sharif.

Chohan said the Sharif family had given a new shape to corruption in Pakistan and its network comprised on fake companies, personal servants and official resources. Complete trail of kickbacks received by Shahbaz Sharif existed and no NRO would be given to anyone, Chohan said while reiterating the resolve of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.