71 corona patients under treatment

FAISALABAD: Some 71 Covid-19 patients were under treatment at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad (GMA) amongst whom four were serious.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital GMA Dr Ejaz Akhtar said some 92 patients were brought to the hospital and 71 tested positive ,whereas reports of 21 patients are being awaited. General Hospital GMA is entirely reserved for coronavirus patients and MS said four patients were on ventilators in serious condition.

Man killed by unknown assailants: A man was murdered by unknown killers in the area of Sitiana police on Monday. According to a police spokesman, Yaseen, 55,. of Chak 31/GB was alone at his house at night when unidentified assailants came and killed him with an axe and clubs.

Encroachments removed from bazaars: Under the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the authorities’ anti-encroachment team on Monday removed encroachments from Madina Town.

According to details, on receiving public complaints, the FDA Director General ordered the anti-encroachment team to carry out operation against the temporary encroachments at Jattanwala Chowk, Madina Town and get the bazaar cleared. The anti-encroachment team led by State Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the situation at the site and found that the shopkeepers had encroached the footpath, roads and other areas by placing their business articles. The locals were facing difficulties for walking through these sites due to these encroachments. The shopkeepers were asked to immediately lift their articles/items of shops but they did not comply with the notice. On this violation, the FDA encroachment team conducted operation and cleared the bazaar by lifting the different items which were placed at walkway.